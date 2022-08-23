Asda eyes value-led customers with latest promotion

Asda has rolled out a new wine promotion as it looks to target customers searching for deals.

The trade-up promotion is available from August 19 to 29, with customers who buy six bottles of wine saving 25% on the entire purchase. It is applicable on all bottles of wine priced at £4.75 and over, including a selection of Asda Extra Special wines and brands such as Mud House and The Wanted Chard.

A handful of the wines are also on rollback, with white, red, rosé and sparkling wine options available. The deal will run online and in Asda stores.

The promotion comes as inflation takes its toll on shoppers. Recent data from Kantar has shown a drop in spending across the BWS category. Over the 12 weeks ending August 7, both still and sparkling wine saw a decline in sales compared to the same period in 2021.

