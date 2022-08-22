SITT confirms new exhibitors for Autumn tasting

By Rachel Badham
 | 22 August, 2022

The Specialist Importers’ Trade Tasting (SITT) is due to host a variety of new importers as it returns to Manchester (September 19) and London (September 21).

With 59 tasting tables aimed at independent retailers, new exhibitors include Novel Wines, Good Brothers Wine and Vino Vero Imports. A selection of returning importers will also be attending, such as Seckford Wine Agencies, Graft Wine and Museum Wines.  

This Autumn’s SITT tastings will spotlight 10 producers from the Peninsula de Setubal region in Portugal. Broadcaster and wine writer Joe Wadsack will host a masterclass on the region.

Henrique Soares, president of the Setúbal Peninsula Regional Wine Commission, said the Peninsula de Setubal is a "mandatory stop" for independent wine retailers, adding: "For the first time, 10 producers from the region wil be attending SITT to showcase their wines, as the event offers the perfect audience in two key cities. Some of the wines are already represented in the market and some others are seeking distribution, so it’s there will be opportunities to make business and add some Setúbal Peninsula wines for all visitors."

Elsewhere, SITT will be debuting a new feature for lesser known wines: The Unusual Suspects. For Autumn 2022, The Unusual Suspects segment will platform wines from Bugey, France, with five producers from the region. At the London tasting, this will be coupled with a masterclass by wine writer Wink Lorch.

For the full line up of exhibitors and masterclasses, visit www.sittastings.com

SITT Autumn will be held at etc. venues 11 Portland Street, Manchester, and St Mary’s Church, Marylebone, London.

 

