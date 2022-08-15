Halewood Artisanal Spirits appoints Neil Jardine UK&I managing director

Halewood Artisanal Spirits has named Neil Jardine managing director for its UK and Ireland business. Jardine replaces John Bradbury, who will move into a non-executive director position at the company.

The new MD has joined Halewood from Roust UK, where he led the innovation and sustainability programme in the UK, and “focused on expanding its spirits portfolio to drive business growth”, Halewood said.

Jardine, who has also worked for Disaronno and Greene King, brings 25 years of experience to the role.

Stewart Hainsworth, CEO at Halewood Artisanal Spirits said: “With such a wealth of experience within the food and drink sector, Neil is a great fit for Halewood.”

Jardine added: “Halewood is an innovative, fast paced spirits company with an impressive portfolio of premium spirits from Whitley Neill Gin and Dead Man’s Fingers Rum, to its growing whisky range including Aber Falls and Crabbie’s. It’s a really exciting time to be joining the business, and I look forward to working closely with the team to drive the business forward.”

