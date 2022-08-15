New brewery growth continues to slow

By Lucy Britner
 | 15 August, 2022
YesMore close up of beer

Some 200 new breweries opened in the UK in the year to March 31, but growth has slowed on previous years.

According to a study by accountants UHY Hacker Young, there are now 2,426 breweries in operation across the UK. Growth in the number of breweries was 9.1% in 2021/22, a fall for the third consecutive year, having stood at 17.7% in 2018/19, the company said, citing HMRC data. 

James Simmonds, partner at UHY Hacker Young, said: “It is remarkable that Britain’s craft beer boom is entering its second decade and is still registering significant growth in start-ups.

“The attraction of starting a craft brewery still remains for many. However, the challenge of making a success of a start-up in the sector is now greater than it was.”

He highlighted some UK brewers that were start-ups only a few years ago are now major players, such as BrewDog, as well as craft brewers that were acquired by larger companies. 

“They now have access to distribution in both the on and off trade that younger brewers cannot yet match. Start-ups can still grow quickly through local and online sales if they have the right product and branding, however.”

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. New drinks launches - August 22
  2. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  3. Great British Beer Festival addresses complaints…
  4. Meet the maker - Braden Saunders, co-founder…
  5. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  6. Tesco ends Loop refill trial
  7. Majestic opens Haywards Heath store, lines…
  8. The latest in sustainable drinks packaging
  9. A roadmap for the future of cider
  10. Asahi Super Dry partners with City Football…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95