Bordeaux Index sees boost in revenue as wine and whisky investment soars

Bordeaux Index has noted a 37% increase in revenue for the first half of the fiscal year, compared to the same time period in 2021.

The wine merchant attributed the majority of the “record growth” to its online platform LiveTrade, which registered a 53% rise in sales compared to the six months to June 30, 2021. On average, fine wine market prices were up 10%, while whisky prices were up 12%. Total revenue reached around £80 million, with an increase in collector and investor activity.

Bordeaux Index also noticed a “sharp uptick in interest” in wine and whisky as “hard assets” become increasingly popular with investors in light of high inflation. According to its latest report, 2022 has seen a handful of “high profile whisky cask transactions” and a greater demand for “old and rare liquid”.

Gary Boom, founder and CEO of Bordeaux Index, said the merchant is “delighted” to have seen an increase in revenue growth, adding: “This continues to be an exciting time in the wine and spirits markets and we believe Bordeaux Index is very well placed to capitalise on the opportunities.”

Related articles: