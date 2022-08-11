Asahi Super Dry partners with City Football Group

Asahi Super Dry has been confirmed as the official beer partner of the four City Football Group clubs: Manchester City, Melbourne City, Yokohama F. Marinos, and Sichuan Juiniu.

Ahead of the first Manchester City home match of the season on August 13, footballers Shaun Wright-Phillips and Shaun Goater sailed down the Manchester Ship Canal with a batch of Asahi Super Dry.

As part of the collaboration, Asahi has invested in bar facilities at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The hospitality venue at the Etihad will now be known as the Asahi Super Dry Tunnel Club. It has also installed “cutting-edge” drinks serving technology at the venue, with Melbourne City and Japan’s Yokohama F. Marinos due to serve Asahi Super Dry from the beginning of their respective seasons. China’s Sichuan Jiuniu will begin serving Asahi beer from 2023.

Football fans will be invited to enter a series of giveaways and competitions throughout the partnership.

Richard Ingram, global brands director at Asahi Europe & International said: “We’ve invested significantly into the infrastructure at Etihad Stadium and stadia around the world to elevate the fan experience, immersing them into modern Japan. Delivering a premium football experience is the key to this partnership – we plan to go beyond the expected at every game.”

Related articles: