New drinks launches - August 22

The monthly round-up of what's new in low/no, beer, cider, wine, spirits, RTDs and mixers.

SPIRITS & LIQUEURS

Baileys Tiramisu Cocktail

17% abv

£17

USP: Inspired by the Italian dessert, the limited edition liqueur has flavours of chocolate and coffee. Baileys recommends combining the Tiramisu Cocktail with vodka and garnishing with cocoa powder.

Isle of Barra Distillers Strawberry & Ginger Gin Liqueur

20% abv

£22

USP: Made on the Isle of Barra using Scottish strawberries, the liqueur comes after the “success” of the brand’s Rhubarb & Heather Gin Liqueur. It has a “subtle spice” combined with berry notes, and can be added to cocktails or sparkling wine.

BrewDog x Candy Kittens: Raspberry & Guava Vodka

40% abv

£20

USP: The “triple distilled” vodka was produced by BrewDog Distilling Co and Jamie Laing’s sweet company Candy Kittens, following the launch of the Candy Kittens BrewDog Beer earlier this year. It has notes of “tropical fruits and British raspberries”, as well as top notes of strawberry and pear.

Eccentric Spirit Co Cardi Bay Vodka

40% abv

£32

USP: “Inspired by the gorse which grows along the Ceredigion coastline”, Cardi Bay is the first vodka by the Eccentric Spirit Co in Wales. Adding to the brand’s range of gin and dark rum, it was launched at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show.

Rosebank 31 Year Old

48.1% abv

£1,800

USP: Ian Macleod Distillers has launched a 31-year-old bottling drawn from casks that were salvaged before the distillery’s closure in the early 1990s. The release comes as the company gets ready to reopen the Lowland distillery's doors in early 2023.

Levin Down Goodwood Gin

43.6% abv

£40

USP: Andrew Coggings, entertaining & hospitality managing director of the Goodwood Estate said: “This launch batch is, as much as possible, a natural product of the Goodwood Estate. Our foraged juniper and gorse flower are at the heart of our gin and bring a dimension of characterful flavour.”

RTDS & MIXERS

Hard Rock RTD cocktails

5% abv

£2.25

USP: Available in the UK for the first time, the canned cocktail range features a Piña Colada, Mojito and Passion Fruit Martini. The range is “inspired by the signature drinks at Hard Rock”, with the launch marking the first time that the RTDs have been distributed outside of the US.

Edinburgh Gin Negroni Spritz and Lemon Spritz

8% abv

£30 (Pack of 12 x 25cl)

USP: Adding to Edinburgh Gin’s RTD range, the canned cocktails have been launched to coincide with the start of summer. The Negroni blends the original Edinburgh Gin London Dry with orange bitters and vermouth, while the Lemon Spritz combines gin with lemon and sparkling white wine.

WINE

Vera Wang Party Prosecco DOC white and rosé

£26.99

USP: Spearheaded by fashion designer Vera Wang, the Party Prosecco is made in Italy by sparkling wine producer Araldica. With a matt silver finish, the bottles were designed by Wang to have a “bold aesthetic”.

i heart Blush Pinot Grigio

£6

USP: Making the most of “the rising popularity of pale rosés”, the Pinot Grigio has a “delicate blush pink hue” with tasting notes of peach and strawberry. As the summer rosé boom continues, brand owner Freixenet Copestick suggests pairing the wine with Italian dishes.

Cali Red by Snoop wine

£11

USP: Cali Red is the first wine by US rapper Snoop Dogg, made in partnership with Treasury Wine Estates. The label features a QR code which consumers can scan to access “augmented reality technology” where the voice of Snoop Dogg will respond to questions. An integrated marketing campaign with in-store promotions and digital advertising will support the UK launch.

Black Tower Club Edition wine range

£9

USP: Designed to fall under the “premium” wine category, the range features a German Riesling and a pale Pinot Noir Rosé in cut-glass bottles. The wines are vegan-friendly and are available exclusively through North South Wines.

Harvey Nichols Premium Côtes de Provence Rosé 2021

£19.50

USP: Made with a blend of Grenache and Cinsault grapes, the rosé has been produced by the Château Saint-Honoré estate as part of the Harvey Nichols Premium Range. It has notes of “pink grapefruit, orchard blossom, red apple, orange zest and a pinch of sea salt”.

BEER & CIDER

Innis & Gunn The Original: PX

7.4% abv

£7 (33cl)

USP: Innis & Gunn has finished ‘The Original’, its single-malt-whisky cask matured beer, in Pedro Ximénez casks. Spending three months in these casks, brought to Scotland from Montilla Moriles in Southern Spain, the resulting beer is described as having an “aroma of caramel and vanilla with hints of fig and jam”.

Thatchers Katy multipacks

7.4% abv

£10 (6 x 50cl)

USP: Chris Milton, off trade sales director at Thatchers, said: “Katy is one of our star performers in the premium bottled cider category. With it being released in a six pack for the first time demonstrates the enduring and ever-growing appeal of this single variety cider.”

Signature Brew's Summer in the City and Rewind

4.8% and 4.7% respectively

£3.17 and £3 per 33cl can, respectively

USP: Summer in the City is a strawberry, raspberry and watermelon sour, while Rewind is a vegan and gluten free "India Pale lager". The brewery’s online shop also offers a playlist inspired by each of the beers.

LOW & NO

Wild Eve Infusions Wild Eve Recipe no 1

£32

USP: The alcohol-free botanical drink comprises flowers, fruits, leaves, and seaweeds picked on the Isle of Harris in Scotland. Created by apothcarist Amanda Saurin, ingredients such as chamomile, oat and ashwagandha are said to promote relaxation.

