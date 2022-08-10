Tesco ends Loop refill trial

Tesco has called time on its refill scheme, less than a year after the initiative was announced.

The scheme, in partnership with packaging platform Loop, saw customers in ten large Tesco stores in the east of England be given the choice to buy products in reusable packaging that could be returned, cleaned and refilled.

The reusable range of 88 products included drinks from Accolade Wines, Fever-Tree and BrewDog.

However, the Tesco website states that Loop-related products are no longer available at the selected stores.

“We'll now take what we've learnt and plan the next phases of our work to introduce reusable packaging solutions,” the supermarket said in its Loop FAQs. “We'd like to thank all the customers who took part. You've helped us to speed up our progress towards more sustainable packaging solutions.”

Customers will have until October 31 to get refill deposits back.

Tesco said that as part of its “4Rs” – Remove, Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, the company aims to remove plastic from five billion products sold each year by 2025.

Last year, Waitrose ended a trial of on-tap wine and beer refills, introduced as part of its wider Unpacked initiative to cut unnecessary packaging.

