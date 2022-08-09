Majority of Tory party members oppose wine tax hikes

Around three quarters of Conservative members support a freeze or cut on wine tax, according to YouGov research shared by the Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA).

Announced as part of the Autumn Budget, the proposed tax changes would tax all alcohol by degree. All still wine over 11.5% abv would see a duty increase, and the WSTA estimates that “95% of the UK’s most popular wines” will increase in price.

The YouGov survey found that 25% of the 1,000 party members polled believed that wine tax should be reduced, while 52% said that it should be frozen. When asked if they opposed or supported increasing the duty on most still wines proposed by Rishi Sunak when he was Chancellor, 61% were opposed compared to 29% who said they would support a rise.

With the proposed Small Producers Relief Scheme only available for products under 8.5% abv, 80% of those polled supported a lower rate of wine duty for small producers in England and Wales.

Miles Beale, chief executive of the WSTA, commented on the findings: “It’s clear from this YouGov survey that raising taxes on wine and pushing up wine prices for cash-strapped consumers is not a popular proposition amongst the Conservative Party membership.

“Taxing wine by degree will push up the price of the nation’s favourite drink. However, the new Chancellor could avoid this with a simple change: 2 bands for wine, taxed at the midpoint…We hope the new PM and their chosen Chancellor focus on reducing red tape and unnecessary tax hikes, showing they are in touch with UK consumers, who are already facing the worst cost of living crisis in decades.”

