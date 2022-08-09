Pacific Wines to open first store in Islington

Online retailer Pacific Wines is preparing to open its first store at the end of August.

After trading online for nine months, founders Rachel and Graham Gilbert, who are father and daughter, will be opening a store on Islington High Street in London. The shop will specialise exclusively in North American wines, with a “wide range” of products from California and Oregon.

Napa and Sonoma are “well represented” in the Pacific Wines range, with a selection of products from “lesser known wineries” such as Keep Wines and Field Recordings. Around 150 wines will be available in the store, which will also be home to an events space for wine tastings and parties.

Rachel Gilbert said: “We are the first UK retailer to focus exclusively on North American wines and I’m very excited to share my passion for wines from the area with others. Lockdown gave us the opportunity to set up Pacific Wines online and start to develop our range of wines, and living locally, I had my heart set on opening a store in Islington. When this store became available, I knew the time was right.”

