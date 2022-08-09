St Austell Brewery launches Tribute ad campaign

By Rachel Badham
 | 09 August, 2022

St Austell Brewery has announced a new advertising campaign for its flagship Tribute beer.

Launching at the Great British Beer Festival last week, the Cornish brewery’s campaign is named ‘The Independent Ale from the Independent People’, and is being led by advertising and communications agency McCann. As well as being displayed on Tribute’s lorry livery, the ad will be shown on billboards and digital channels.

The adverts will feature photographs of Cornish fisherman, Philip; Penzance-based local female rugby team founder, Cozette; and Cornwall-born musician, Mark. The images were taken by the International Photography Awards’ 2017 Photographer of the Year, Alex Telfer.

Laura McKay, head of marketing for beer and brands at St Austell Brewery, said the campaign drew inspiration from the Cornish community. She added: “The new emotive advertising aims to create a stronger connection with Tribute’s target audience, communicating the importance we place on independence, endeavour, and achievement – characteristics reflected in both the brand and Cornwall itself.”

 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. Interview - Jaega Wise, co-founder and head…
  3. The August beer review
  4. Greenall’s gin launches first paper bottle
  5. What is the biggest challenge in sustainability…
  6. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  7. Communicating sustainability with consumers…
  8. Drinks Retailing Awards 2023 entry deadline…
  9. Lion offloads Magic Rock, Fourpure to Odyssey…
  10. New drinks launches - July 22

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95