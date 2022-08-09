St Austell Brewery launches Tribute ad campaign

St Austell Brewery has announced a new advertising campaign for its flagship Tribute beer.

Launching at the Great British Beer Festival last week, the Cornish brewery’s campaign is named ‘The Independent Ale from the Independent People’, and is being led by advertising and communications agency McCann. As well as being displayed on Tribute’s lorry livery, the ad will be shown on billboards and digital channels.

The adverts will feature photographs of Cornish fisherman, Philip; Penzance-based local female rugby team founder, Cozette; and Cornwall-born musician, Mark. The images were taken by the International Photography Awards’ 2017 Photographer of the Year, Alex Telfer.

Laura McKay, head of marketing for beer and brands at St Austell Brewery, said the campaign drew inspiration from the Cornish community. She added: “The new emotive advertising aims to create a stronger connection with Tribute’s target audience, communicating the importance we place on independence, endeavour, and achievement – characteristics reflected in both the brand and Cornwall itself.”

