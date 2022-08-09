Comité Champagne names new UK director

The Comité Champagne trade association has appointed Victoria Henson as the new director of its Bureau du Champagne UK arm.

Henson has worked with previous director, Françoise Peretti, for around 10 years, and is the founder of lifestyle communications agency, Sekoya Communications. She will step into the position immediately, working to coordinate events, trade campaigns and educational classes on Champagne.

Henson described the new role as an “honour”, adding: “I was fortunate enough to work closely with Françoise Peretti over the years and have learned a great deal, preparing me to step into this role. We have a lot planned over the next year, and I’m looking forward to representing the Champagne producers here in the UK.”

Comité Champagne noted a 31% increase in sales volume for Champagne in 2021 compared to 2020. Some 29 million bottles were sold in the UK - a 7% increase since 2019.

