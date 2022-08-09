Majestic opens Haywards Heath store, lines up more openings

Majestic has opened a new shop in Haywards Heath, bringing its total number of physical stores to 203.

A spokesperson for the company told Drinks Retailing that the Haywards Heath opening is expected to be followed by five more stores this year, with the next scheduled to open later this month.

Majestic said the Haywards Heath site will make the most of nearby vineyards – including Nyetimber and Bolney – with expectations for “record sales of homegrown fizz sold within its first weekend”.

The new store will bring five jobs to the area and employees will be offered WSET training, the company said. Majestic Haywards Heath is managed by Johnny Vickers, who has moved from Majestic Bangor.

The shop features tasting counters, a fine wine offering and click-and-collect services, as well as electric delivery vans and dedicated electric charging points in the customer car park.

Majestic CEO, John Colley, said: “We’re excited to continue growing the Majestic estate, with the opening of our newest store in Haywards Heath, to bring more wine expertise to the already booming English Sparkling area. We’re confident that the new opening will provide a positive offering to the Haywards Heath community, helping residents to discover new wines, beers and spirits in a more efficient and environmentally-friendly way.”

