Drinks industry events round-up

A round-up of upcoming trade events

London Craft Beer Festival

August 12 - 13

Tobacco Dock, London

2022 marks the 10th London Craft Beer Festival, with around 120 breweries attending. The event will also feature food and live music.

Speciality & Fine Food Fair

September 5 - 6

London Olympia

Covering food and drink, the fair will host an "Inspiration Bar" headed up by the Mixology School, as well as a session on tackling waste in the retail industry.

WineGB Trade & Press Tasting

September 6

Lindley Hall, London

Bringing together English and Welsh producers, the event will feature a free pour focus tasting table featuring the Trophy winners in the WineGB Awards 2022.

SITT Autumn

September 19 and 21

11 Portland Street, Manchester

St Mary’s Church, Marylebone, London

SITT is dedicated to specialist importers and independent buyers, with free masterclasses for registered attendees and a selection of wines exclusively for the independent retailing sector.

Vindependents Autumn Tasting

September 20

Cecil Sharpe House, London

Bringing together producers and independent wine merchants, the Vindependents tasting will platform wines from across the globe, with more details about line-up to be released ahead of the event.

Think Rum

November 8

TBC, London

Think Rum will bring together a selection of specialist rum producers, with masterclasses on how to drink rum and the growing UK rum industry.

Crus Bourgeois du Médoc Tasting

November 15

IOD, 116 Pall Mall, London

More details of the wine tasting event will be released next month.

To tell us about your trade event, email rachel.badham@agilemedia.co.uk

