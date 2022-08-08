Eddy’s Food Station lines up second store

New convenience concept, Eddy’s Food Station, has acquired a second site.

The former Spar in Greenock follows the first Eddy’s opening, which took place earlier this year in Alloa. The Greenock store will reopen this week before undergoing a refurb to bring it in line with the Eddy’s brand.

The convenience venture is the brainchild of Stephen Thompson (pictured), former CEO and co-founder of convenience chain Morning Noon & Night. Thompson said he plans to open 30 stores, creating 500 jobs across Scotland, over the next five years.

Thompson said: "The opportunity to operate a successful chain of convenience stores is very promising right now and this acquisition is the next extremely exciting step in the long journey for the Eddy’s Food Station brand.

“This is our first store in the west of Scotland and the Greenock location is undoubtedly an excellent site for Eddy’s Food Stations expansion. With a population of over 40,000 in Greenock alone, South Street sees strong footfall daily."

The expansion of the Eddy’s Food Station network will see a combination of new sites and the conversion of existing convenience store locations, the company said.

Mike Leonard, head of retail at Eddy’s Food Station added: “This next opening and the quick development of this new group of convenience stores is an indication of how strong the convenience sector is. It’s brilliant to see the beginning of the Eddy’s Food Station journey progress so quickly with many other exciting launches imminent."

