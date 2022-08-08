Drinkaware launches training resources via online shop

By Lucy Britner
 | 08 August, 2022

Alcohol awareness charity Drinkaware has updated its online shop to provide access to training, downloadable assets and information. 

 The online shop includes free factsheets, posters and digital assets as well as a purchase option for online training modules.

 Adam Jones, business development & partnership director at Drinkaware, said: “The launch of the new shop provides easy access to Drinkaware’s accredited training programmes which include a vulnerability e-learning and an accredited ‘Everything you need to know about alcohol’ course, free downloadable assets and information. Drinkaware has delivered alcohol awareness training and vulnerability training to employees in many industries and the learning modules are designed to be a key aspect of a supportive employee induction programme, wellbeing initiative or health and safety programme. 

“Drinkaware provides a range of support and assets to help educate staff and customers about alcohol harm and provide people with the knowledge and skills they need. By including these on our redesigned shop, we are making it easier for businesses to interact and choose the option that suits them best.” 

