Drinks Retailing Awards 2023 entry deadline extended
The deadline for independent retailers to enter the Drinks Retailing Awards 2023 has been extended to Friday August 12.
The awards are free to enter, with categories spanning the entire off-trade. Retailers can enter more than one category. Shortlists will be shared in the coming months, and the winners will be announced during the DRAs award ceremony on February 7 2023 at The Dorchester Hotel, Park Lane, London. All finalists will be invited as guests of Drinks Retailing.
The independent categories are:
Newcomer of the Year
Best Retailer Promotional Activity
Convenience Drinks Retailer of the Year
Hybrid Retailer of the Year
Independent Drinks Retailer of the Year
Independent Beer & Cider Retailer of the Year
Independent Spirits Retailer of the Year
Independent Wine Retailer of the Year
Luxury Retailer of the Year
Online Excellence Award
Regional Chain of the Year
Specialist Online Drinks Retailer of the Year
From the information provided, judges will draw up a shortlist of three finalists in each category.
The judging process for the final stage will be a mix of mystery shopping visits and more in-depth interviews with business owners.
A panel of drinks retailing industry experts will then consider all of the information from your entry form, the mystery visits and the interviews to choose a winner in each category.
Enter online by August 12 to be considered for the Drinks Retailing Awards 2023.