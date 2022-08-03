Drinks Retailing Awards 2023 entry deadline extended

The deadline for independent retailers to enter the Drinks Retailing Awards 2023 has been extended to Friday August 12.

The awards are free to enter, with categories spanning the entire off-trade. Retailers can enter more than one category. Shortlists will be shared in the coming months, and the winners will be announced during the DRAs award ceremony on February 7 2023 at The Dorchester Hotel, Park Lane, London. All finalists will be invited as guests of Drinks Retailing.

The independent categories are:

Newcomer of the Year

Best Retailer Promotional Activity

Convenience Drinks Retailer of the Year

Hybrid Retailer of the Year

Independent Drinks Retailer of the Year

Independent Beer & Cider Retailer of the Year

Independent Spirits Retailer of the Year

Independent Wine Retailer of the Year

Luxury Retailer of the Year

Online Excellence Award

Regional Chain of the Year

Specialist Online Drinks Retailer of the Year

From the information provided, judges will draw up a shortlist of three finalists in each category.

The judging process for the final stage will be a mix of mystery shopping visits and more in-depth interviews with business owners.

A panel of drinks retailing industry experts will then consider all of the information from your entry form, the mystery visits and the interviews to choose a winner in each category.

Enter online by August 12 to be considered for the Drinks Retailing Awards 2023.

