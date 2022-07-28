Accolade Wines becomes 2022 Commonwealth Games supplier

Accolade Wines will be the official wine supplier for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, as the company looks to further its sustainably credentials.

The games, which commence on July 28, aim to be the first Commonwealth event to have a “carbon neutral legacy”. As Accolade Wines Europe is also carbon neutral, the company’s senior trade marketing manager, Grace Robertshawe, said the partnership “feels like the perfect fit”.

Robertshawe added that the Commonwealth’s “sustainability ambitions” aligned with Accolade’s “own long-term commitment to the environment and reducing our impact on the planet”.

Brands from the Accolade Wines’ portfolio such as Jam Shed, Hardys and Mud House, will be available from bars and family lounges at the Commonwealth Games. Its Banrock Station wine will also be available in recycled plastic flat bottles.

Sue Creed, head of catering for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, said: “One of our main ambitions for the Games this year is to create a Carbon Neutral Legacy…Accolade Wines’ is well-placed to support this goal, with its core European branded portfolio already certified carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust.”

