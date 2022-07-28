Lidl platforms French wines with latest promotion

Lidl has relaunched its French Wine Tour promotion, showcasing a range of wines curated by Richard Bampfield MW.

Available in store from July 28 onwards, while stocks last, the promotion will feature a selection of French reds, whites and rosés, with wines ranging from £5.49 to £19.99. A total of 20 wines have been selected as part of the activity.

Lidl noted the sparkling Crémant de Loire Rosé (£9.99) and Vallée du sud Languedoc Rosé (£6.99) as “some of the best French rosés around”, as it aims to provide summer wine options to shoppers “without breaking the bank”.

Elsewhere, the supermarket mentioned Martin St Estéphe (£9.99) or the Mâcon Collin-Bourisset (£6.99) as its standout reds from the collection.

The range has been “personally rated” by Richard Bampfield MW, who acts as a consultant to Lidl as well as a trustee of the Sustainable Wine Roundtable.

