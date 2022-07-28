Lidl platforms French wines with latest promotion

By Rachel Badham
 | 28 July, 2022

Lidl has relaunched its French Wine Tour promotion, showcasing a range of wines curated by Richard Bampfield MW.

Available in store from July 28 onwards, while stocks last, the promotion will feature a selection of French reds, whites and rosés, with wines ranging from £5.49 to £19.99. A total of 20 wines have been selected as part of the activity.

Lidl noted the sparkling Crémant de Loire Rosé (£9.99) and Vallée du sud Languedoc Rosé (£6.99) as “some of the best French rosés around”, as it aims to provide summer wine options to shoppers “without breaking the bank”. 

Elsewhere, the supermarket mentioned Martin St Estéphe (£9.99) or the Mâcon Collin-Bourisset (£6.99) as its standout reds from the collection. 

The range has been “personally rated” by Richard Bampfield MW, who acts as a consultant to Lidl as well as a trustee of the Sustainable Wine Roundtable. 

 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. Kingsland Drinks lines up artisan spirits…
  3. Why retailers should pay more attention to…
  4. Trade divided over government delays to alcohol…
  5. New drinks launches - July 22
  6. Dead Man’s Fingers complaint rejected
  7. How attitudes to sustainability are shifting
  8. Gyre & Gimble launches first paper gin bottle…
  9. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  10. Low & no - the great moderation

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95