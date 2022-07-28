North South Wines adds Champagne Mandois

Champagne Mandois has joined the North South Wines portfolio as the importer looks to partner with “sustainably led producers”.

The Pierry-based winery is run by Claude Mandois, who began to adopt “natural viticulture” practices in 2000. Now, 32.7 out of Champagne Mandois’ 37 hectares of vineyard are certified as “organic”, as North South Wines expands its selection of more sustainable drinks.

Murielle Bianco, sales manager for Champagne Mandois said: “We are excited to start working with North South Wines, and to further grow the Champagne Mandois brand in the UK. We feel the national coverage of North South Wines will allow more customers to access our fantastic range of wines.”

Kim Wilson, managing director of North South Wines, said the company is “thrilled” to be working with Champagne Mandois due to its “sustainable ethos”. She added: “We were blown away by the quality and value we found in the wines and are certain that they will be of great interest to our independent customers. Wines of the quality of Mandois deserve a place in the UK wine trade.”

Champagne Mandois will be available to independent UK wine merchants and the on-trade.

