WineGB Awards 2022 sees big wins for Sussex producers

Sussex-based wine producers proved successful at the 2022 WineGB Awards, with Artelium Wine taking home both the Newcomer trophy and the title of Supreme Champion for its Blanc de Blancs 2015. The Sussex producer also won Best Blanc de Blancs and Top Sparkling of 2022 as WineGB pronounced it “a new star on the scene”.

Sussex producers made an impact across the board, with Wiston Estate winning Best Blanc de Noirs for its Blanc de Noirs 2014 as well as Contract Winery of the Year. In addition, Digby Fine English won Best Classic Cuvée Vintage for its 2013 Vintage Reserve Brut, and Best Sparkling Rosé went to Ashling Park Estate for its Ashling Park Rosé NV.

Kent made waves in single varietals, with local producers Gusbourne and Balfour sharing the trophy for Best Red Pinot Noir. Gusbourne was also awarded Best Chardonnay, Top Still Wine and Estate Winery of the Year. Meanwhile, Kent’s Chapel Down received the Best Bacchus Trophy for its Kit’s Coty Bacchus 2019, marking the third year in a row that the producer has won this award.

The Best Innovative Still trophy was given to Three Choirs Vineyard in Gloucestershire for its Three Choirs Siegerrebe Amber Wine 2021, which was a first for the producer in terms of wine style.

Across the seven wine regions of Britain, top scoring producers were awarded trophies:

Best East Anglia - Cobble Hill

Best Midlands & North - Dunesforde Vineyard

Best South East - Artelium

Best Thames & Chilterns - Harrow & Hope

Best Wales - White Castle Vineyard

Best Wessex - Exton Park Vineyard

Susie Barrie MW, co-chair, said a highlight of the 2022 Awards was “seeing up and coming wineries winning the top gongs alongside more established producers.”

WineGB CEO, Simon Thorpe MW, added: “As a previous champion in our WineGB Awards has said – these are the BAFTAS of the UK wine industry and we are so proud of all that this competition stands for.”

WineGB Trophy winning wines will be showcased on a tasting table at the Annual Trade & Press Tasting which takes place on September 6 at Lindley Hall in London.

