July - August 2022 issue out now

By Rachel Badham and Lucy Britner
 | 14 July, 2022

In the latest edition of Drinks Retailing, we’re focusing on sustainability in the drinks industry, from the latest in environmentally conscious packaging (pages 23 - 25)  to whether vegan drinks will stand up to the cost of living crisis (35 - 37). 

Our big interview is with brewing extraordinaire Jaega Wise who discusses trending beer styles and her new book, Wild Brews (16 - 17). Elsewhere, we take a look at the biggest challenges in implementing sustainable business practices in the first of a new series by Tom Harvey at YesMore (12 - 13), and whether the drinks trade can establish a circular economy (30 - 31).

Also in this issue, our regular columnist Jason Millar explores how the industry can communicate with consumers about sustainable practices (page 12), and we meet the maker behind Doghouse Distillery in Battersea (44). Plus, Jeff Evans is back with his bi-monthly beer review (39). 

Our retailer focus this issue is with store manager Matt Ainscough from Brunswick Fine Wine & Spirits who explains how the retailer created a space to appeal to both fine wine clients and local passers-by alike (page 45). 

We also examine the role technology will play in the future of drinks retailing (18 - 19), while NielsenIQ analyses how attitudes towards sustainability are changing (11). 

This issue comes with our specialist buyers guide to cider which contains the ICC results and a look into the future of cider.

 TO READ THE LATEST DIGITAL EDITION, CLICK HERE

