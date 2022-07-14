Majestic shares ideal temperature for rosé sales

By Rachel Badham
 | 14 July, 2022
Two glasses of rose wine clinking

Majestic wine has found that temperatures above 26°C are likely to boost rosé sales in retailers.

With temperatures expected to exceed 30°C, Majestic analysed sales from previous years to pinpoint when “rosé is most likely to be the drink of choice” among Brits. From May 26 to June 1 2020, Majestic noted a “record number” of rosé sales as the UK saw a heatwave.

The retailer suggested that this coming weekend could see an “even bigger peak for pink” as rosé has proven a popular summer drink among consumers. In line with previous years, rosé is expected to surpass white and red sales as temperatures rise above 26°C.

In terms of style, Majestic said interest in “lighter, softer”  rosé has “boomed in popularity” in recent years, as consumers move away from dark, sweet pinks. It also highlighted a greater level of rosé diversity in UK retailers, with wine offerings from a wider variety of countries compared to previous years.

 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. ‘We still see huge opportunities for gin’…
  2. New drinks launches - July 22
  3. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  4. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  5. Molson Coors lines up £3.5 million Madrí…
  6. Spirit of Manchester lays out English whisky…
  7. Mahou launches search for 'drink of the future'…
  8. Why celebrity brands matter to retailers -…
  9. New drinks launches - June 2022
  10. Malibu launches media campaign ahead of summer…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95