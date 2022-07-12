Chapel Down lines up Kent Cricket sponsorship

By Rachel Badham
 | 12 July, 2022

Kent-based wine producer Chapel Down has been confirmed as the official wine partner of Kent Cricket.

The partnership launched this week as part of the 170th Canterbury Cricket Week, with a pop-up Chapel Down outdoor bar serving English sparkling wine and advertising within the Canterbury grounds. The wine will also be offered to winning teams on the podium at men’s international, women’s international and domestic finals.

It follows Chapel Down becoming the official sparkling wine of the England Wales Cricket Board (ECB). 

Chapel Down CEO, Andrew Carter, said the brand is “delighted” to be collaborating with Kent Cricket, adding: “Not only is it one of England’s first-class county clubs, it is also at the centre of our county’s sporting community. We are committed to supporting the game at both a national and regional level.”

Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

 

