Malibu launches media campaign ahead of summer

By Rachel Badham
 | 12 July, 2022

Malibu has launched its Do Whatever Tastes Good campaign, as the Pernod Ricard-owned brand invites consumers to “embrace the summer mindset”.

Running throughout July, the campaign will see advertisements across social channels and video-on-demand platforms, as well digital out-of-home ads. The adverts will feature an “inclusive space, where everyone is doing what they like”.

The campaign will be coupled with an in-person event, “Malibu’s Courtside Confessions” at Brixton Jamm on July 22 and 23, in which attendees can “share their guilty pleasures” with an “all-singing-all-dancing judge and jury”. Malibu’s RTDs will be served both at the event and at a handful of festivals across the summer as the brand looks to  “drive consideration amongst its Gen Z audience”. 

Marnie Corrigan, brand director at Pernod Ricard UK, said the campaign features a range of drinking occasions, adding: “This campaign invites consumers to ‘Do Whatever Tastes Good’, to embrace their guilty pleasures and enjoy drinking their favourite Malibu cocktail or drink.”

 

