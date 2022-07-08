New drinks launches - July 22

The monthly round-up of what's new in low/no, beer, cider, wine, spirits, RTDs and mixers.

SPIRITS & LIQUEURS

Havana Club and Burna Boy limited edition bottle

40% abv

£26.99

USP: Pernod Ricard has released a limited edition Havana Club 7 Years rum bottle as part of a collaboration with music artist Burna Boy. Central to the partnership is the bottle, which will be available exclusively to convenience stores throughout July, before rolling out nationally from August.

Scallywag whisky’s The Chocolate Edition

48% abv

£57.50

USP: Douglas Laing has released a new line extension within the Scallywag range: The Chocolate Edition, 100% sherry cask matured limited edition Speyside malt Scotch whisky. This special release marks the fifth annual chocolate bottling from the Scallywag brand. The launch is limited to 3,600 bottles.

The Balvenie 27 Year Old

48% abv

£1,120

USP: The Balvenie has added a new whisky to its Stories Range. ‘A Rare Discovery from Distant Shores’ is a 27-year-old limited edition. The new expression has spent seven of its 27 years of ageing finishing in ex-Caroni rum casks. The release, which will be available for two years, joins other The Balvenie Stories expressions such as 12 Year Old ‘The Sweet Toast of American Oak’, 19 Year Old ‘The Edge of Burnhead Wood’, and 42 Year Old ‘The Tale of the Dog’.

Shakespeare Distillery’s Citrus Vodka

40% abv

£34 (50cl)

USP: Having distilled gin for the last six years and more recently their own Jester brand of white and spiced British rum, this is the first time the team at Shakespeare has distilled vodka. It is made using fresh oranges and lemons.

MacNair’s rums

46% abv

£44.99 and £49.99, respectively

USP: MacNair’s Exploration Rum Jamaica Unpeated and MacNair’s Exploration Rum Jamaica Peated were created by master blender Billy Walker. To create the new bottlings, Walker brought premium Jamaican rum to Scotland be fully matured in the cool climate at The GlenAllachie Distillery in Speyside.

Twin Fin Cold Brew Coffee Rum Liqueur

25% abv

£28

USP: Southwestern Distillery, the distillers behind Tarquin’s Gin, has launched a new Cold Brew Coffee Rum Liqueur to join Twin Fin, their family of Caribbean rums. Twin Fin Cold Brew Coffee Rum Liqueur is the “combination of locally roasted artisan coffee, blended with the finest Jamaican pot still and light Dominican Republic column-still rums”.

WhistlePig’s PiggyBack 100% Rye

48.28% abv

£45

USP: PiggyBack 100% Rye is aged for six years and the distillery says it is ideal for cocktails. It is being driven into the on trade as a priority, with the main aim to “win over the hearts and bars of some of the UKs leading mixologists” in year one, followed by specialist retailers and independents within year two of launch.

BEER & CIDER

Sandford Orchards’ Wilde Cherry Cider

4% abv

£2.70

USP: Barny Butterfield, chief cidermaker at Sandford Orchards said: “We wanted to expand our range of fruit flavoured ciders and we were looking for an English fruit to complement our English cider apples. I was reading up about the history of cider and came across a mention of Mazzard cherries being added to cider in the sixteenth century. Inspired by this, we created our own version.”

Vocation’s barrel-aged beers

11.5% abv and 12.9% abv

£6.75 each

USP: Vocation has launched two special-release barrel-aged beers in collaboration with Scotland-based rare whisky company Lady of the Glen. Vocation Brewery X Lady of the Glen BA Smoked Imperial Stout (11.5% abv) is aged in Aberlour and Caol Ila casks. Vocation Brewery X Lady of the Glen BA Imperial Stout (12.9% abv) was first aged in ex-Bourbon casks before being transferred to Laphroaig casks for 11 months.

Innis & Gunn Kriek

5.1% abv

£5

USP: The beer has been cask matured with the addition of fresh and puréed cherries in second-fill malt whisky casks. “Kriek was created after Innis & Gunn’s master brewer, Dougal Gunn Sharp, had a moment of inspiration when trying cherries from a farm shop, near their Perthshire Brewery,” the company said.

WINE

Los Cardos Private Collection by Doña Paula and Malbado

From £10

North South Wines is launching two new wine ranges into the UK off-trade, as part of a new partnership with Doña Paula and Santa Rita Estates Argentina. Los Cardos Private Collection by Doña Paula and Malbado from Santa Rita Estates Argentina aim to capitalise on the growing popularity of Argentinian wines. Los Cardos Private Collection by Doña Paula comprises a single vineyard, unoaked Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec from Luján De Cuyo, along with a Sauvignon Blanc, and unoaked Chardonnay both sourced from the Uco Valley. Meanwhile, Malbado Malbec has just launched in Asda with an RRP of £14.

