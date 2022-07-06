South Africa’s Spier Wine Farm joins Freixenet Copestick

By Lucy Britner
 | 06 July, 2022
bottles of wine

Freixenet Copestick has added Spier Wine Farm to its portfolio. The company said today that the wines will be distributed across the Freixenet Copestick group of companies, including through Jascots and Slurp.

A spokesperson for the company said the previous distributor was Bibendum, who brought in "a limited range" to the UK.

"FXC will be expanding the number of Spier wines available in the UK," the spokesperson said. 

Frans Smit, managing director, Spier Wine Farm, added: "Spier’s strategic partnership with Freixenet Copestick brings the opportunity to grow our footprint through their extensive network, including specialist on-trade supplier Jascots and DTC e-com merchant Slurp. As the main South African group supplier in the Freixenet Copestick portfolio, Spier offers Old World wine styles with New World innovation. Our common goal - delivering outstanding quality products in a sustainable manner - makes this partnership the perfect fit for us.”

Spier will enter Freixenet Copestick’s portfolio this month.  

