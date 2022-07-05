Nyetimber names former Rolls-Royce exec CEO

Sussex wine producer Nyetimber has appointed the former director of global communications for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Richard Carter, as its new chief executive.

Carter (pictured right) will take over as CEO from Nyetimber’s owner and sole shareholder Eric Heerema (left), who will assume the role of chairman of the board and “continue to play an active role in guiding and directing Nyetimber into the future”, the company said. Current managing director, Hans Sleeuwenhoek will also join the board and hand over his current role to Carter.

According to Nyetimber, Carter played a “central role in strategically redefining and repositioning Rolls-Royce as a globally recognised pinnacle luxury brand”. The wine company said his understanding of luxury brand management and global communications are “key assets”.

Heerema added: “Over the recent years Nyetimber has gone from strength to strength, yet we still have to complete crucial stages of our ambitious mission, and with Richard at the helm we are confident of achieving our ambitions.”

