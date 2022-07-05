Wines of Germany releases limited-edition NFTs for Riesling promotion

As part of July’s 31 Days of German Riesling campaign, Wines of Germany UK has announced the release of 31 Riesling non-fungible tokens.

Celebrating 11 years of the 31 Days of German Riesling promotion, the limited-edition collectable tokens were created for “wine lovers and NFT-afficionados alike”.

Those who purchase one of the NFTs will be entered into a prize draw held by Wines of Germany, the UK marketing arm of the Deutsches Weininstitut, with every entrant guaranteed at least one bottle of German Riesling. Sales proceeds will be donated to The Drinks Trust.

Around 130 UK sites across the on- and off-trade have signed up to 2022’s 31 Days of German Riesling campaign. Alongside the release of the NFTs, Wines of Germany has launched a new website to educate consumers on promotional Riesling events in their area.

Wines of Germany UK director, Nicky Forrest, said the organisation is “thrilled” to see “how the campaign has grown as the UK has re-discovered German Riesling”.

