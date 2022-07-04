Molson Coors lines up £3.5 million Madrí Excepcional campaign

Molson Coors has launched its first ad campaign for the Madrí Excepcional lager brand.

The £3.5 million push aims to build on the brand’s on-trade momentum and establish it in the off-trade, the brewer said.

The campaign, called Door Roja, includes a 60-second TV ad shot in Madrid, video-on-demand, out-of-home, experiential and social activations. The campaign, which was devised by Havas London, will run for three months.

Ryan McLaughlin, marketing controller - premium beers at Molson Coors said: “The reaction to Madrí Excepcional since launch, from venues, retailers and above all the public, has been, well, exceptional. While less than two years’ old, it’s clear it represents a unique, exciting, and sought-after option. This bold campaign – backed by significant investment – captures the soul of Madrid specifically, not just Spain, enabling the brand to continue to stand out against the sea of largely undifferentiated Mediterranean lagers in the growing world lager category.”

Madrí Excepcional is brewed in the UK.

