Molson Coors lines up £3.5 million Madrí Excepcional campaign

By Lucy Britner
 | 04 July, 2022
people drinking bottles of beer

Molson Coors has launched its first ad campaign for the Madrí Excepcional lager brand.

The £3.5 million push aims to build on the brand’s on-trade momentum and establish it in the off-trade, the brewer said.

The campaign, called Door Roja, includes a 60-second TV ad shot in Madrid, video-on-demand, out-of-home, experiential and social activations. The campaign, which was devised by Havas London, will run for three months.  

Ryan McLaughlin, marketing controller - premium beers at Molson Coors said: “The reaction to Madrí Excepcional since launch, from venues, retailers and above all the public, has been, well, exceptional. While less than two years’ old, it’s clear it represents a unique, exciting, and sought-after option. This bold campaign – backed by significant investment – captures the soul of Madrid specifically, not just Spain, enabling the brand to continue to stand out against the sea of largely undifferentiated Mediterranean lagers in the growing world lager category.” 

Madrí Excepcional is brewed in the UK.

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. Why celebrity brands matter to retailers -…
  3. New drinks launches - June 2022
  4. Alliance de Crus Bourgeois du Médoc outlines…
  5. Naked Wines airs debut TV ad
  6. Diageo acquires flavour matching tech co Vivanda…
  7. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  8. Bollinger Group acquires Sancerre’s Hubert…
  9. HonestBrew falls into administration
  10. Whisp Drinks TikTok influencer ad banned

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95