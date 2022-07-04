Freixenet Copestick launches I Heart Wines competition

By Lucy Britner
 | 04 July, 2022

Freixenet Copestick has lined up a consumer giveaway for its I Heart Wines brand.

The competition, called Trip of a Lifetime, includes a grand prize of a holiday, as well as other prizes such as a year’s supply of wine, and spa breaks.

Consumers enter the competition via a QR code on bottle neck hangers and the activation will be supported by on-demand, radio and social media advertising. The campaign will feature the voice of brand ambassador Rylan Clark.

Senior brand manager Dani Buckley said: “Many consumers are feeling the pinch at the moment and for some a holiday is just not feasible. After the last two years we all deserve a break. I’m delighted that I Heart is able to gift a lucky consumer a trip of a lifetime. Imagine receiving the call and being told you can choose to go anywhere in the world.”

Trip of a Lifestime will run across I Heart Wines in convenience stores and supermarkets as well as in the on-trade. Financial details were not disclosed. 

