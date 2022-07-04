Aston Manor lines up Crumpton Oaks TV ad

By Lucy Britner
 | 04 July, 2022

Cider company Aston Manor has released its first ever TV advert, for the Crumpton Oaks brand.

The campaign, called Straight Outta Crumpton, is “designed to bring attitude back into the cider category”.

Calli O’Brien, head of marketing at Aston Manor Cider, said: “It’s a great moment for the company to be unveiling our first ever TV advert. We wanted to launch with something that would create waves, disrupt the status quo and stand out, and we believe this new campaign does just that. We’re looking to target 25–35-year-olds while engaging loyal Crumpton Oaks fans.

“We decided to create a play on NWA’s Straight Outta Compton because it is a song that resonates with both loyal, and new cider drinkers. The former being those who remember the 1989 hit releasing and paving the way for modern day hip-hop, and the new consumers who had the hit playing in their homes whilst growing up.”

Aston Manor’s Straight Outta Crumpton campaign will be supported through wider media placements, the company said.

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. Why celebrity brands matter to retailers -…
  3. New drinks launches - June 2022
  4. Alliance de Crus Bourgeois du Médoc outlines…
  5. Naked Wines airs debut TV ad
  6. Diageo acquires flavour matching tech co Vivanda…
  7. Berry Bros & Rudd brings back Drinking Well…
  8. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  9. Interview - Gerry's Wines & Spirits manager…
  10. HonestBrew falls into administration

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95