Aston Manor lines up Crumpton Oaks TV ad

Cider company Aston Manor has released its first ever TV advert, for the Crumpton Oaks brand.

The campaign, called Straight Outta Crumpton, is “designed to bring attitude back into the cider category”.

Calli O’Brien, head of marketing at Aston Manor Cider, said: “It’s a great moment for the company to be unveiling our first ever TV advert. We wanted to launch with something that would create waves, disrupt the status quo and stand out, and we believe this new campaign does just that. We’re looking to target 25–35-year-olds while engaging loyal Crumpton Oaks fans.

“We decided to create a play on NWA’s Straight Outta Compton because it is a song that resonates with both loyal, and new cider drinkers. The former being those who remember the 1989 hit releasing and paving the way for modern day hip-hop, and the new consumers who had the hit playing in their homes whilst growing up.”

Aston Manor’s Straight Outta Crumpton campaign will be supported through wider media placements, the company said.

Related articles: