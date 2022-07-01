Bollinger Group acquires Sancerre’s Hubert Brochard

By Lucy Britner
 | 01 July, 2022

Family-owned Bollinger Group, owner of Champagne Bollinger, has bought Sancerre estate Hubert Brochard.

The estate was created by the Brochard family around 120 years ago and is currently managed by the 4th and 5th generation. The estate comprises 60 hectares of Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé.

Bollinger Group said the acquisition is “well aligned” with its strategy to offer its customers and consumers a “portfolio of top-quality wines and spirits”.

Etienne Bizot, Bollinger Group president & CEO said: “The Bollinger Group has 50 years of history in the Loire region where it acquired Maison Langlois Chateau in 1973. We have already made significant investments in the region: in the vineyards, the wine making process and in the distribution of its fine wines. In 2016, we increased our presence in Sancerre with the acquisition of Château de Thauvenay. The acquisition of Hubert Brochard estate represents a unique opportunity to consolidate our footprint in this fantastic region and to continue to promote, in France and internationally, its savoir-faire and the very high quality of its wines.”

Financial details were not disclosed.

