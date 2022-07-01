Club Soda brings Mindful Drinking Festival to Brighton

By Lucy Britner
 | 01 July, 2022

Club Soda will host its first Mindful Drinking Festival in Brighton later this month.

The mindful drinking organisation, which has held several festivals in London, will bring the event to Brighton’s Open Market on July 9-10.

The free-to-attend festival will feature sponsor brands including Lyre’s Spirits, Noughty Wines, Heineken 0.0 and mixer brand Double Dutch, as well as around 40 other low and no alcohol brands. The event will also feature speakers and drinks masterclasses in the market and at nearby venue Presuming Eds. Masterclasses will be led by experts, including BBC Radio Sussex’s drinks reviewer Jane Peyton and local beer writer Emma Inch.  

According to Club Soda, more than 10,000 people attended its weekend-long mindful drinking festival at the Truman Brewery in January 2020.

The festival follows a recent alcohol-free off licence pop-up in London.

