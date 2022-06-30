Diageo acquires flavour matching tech co Vivanda

Diageo has purchased Vivanda, owner of the flavour matching technology behind the ‘What’s Your Whisky’ platform and the Journey of Flavour experience at the Johnnie Walker brand home in Edinburgh.

Diageo said the acquisition supports its ambition to provide “customised brand experiences across all channels” and the company plans to expand FlavorPrint technology to other categories.

Powered by artificial intelligence, FlavorPrint technology uses a series of questions to analyse and map consumers’ flavour preferences against a database of foods and aromas to generate a digital representation of consumers’ taste palates - their FlavorPrint. It then recommends brands and variants with a flavour profile that consumers are most likely to enjoy.

According to Diageo, the technology breaks down traditional barriers to category exploration, supporting broader consumer engagement through more personalised recommendations.

Cristina Diezhandino, chief marketing officer at Diageo, said: “We know consumers are looking for more personalised, interactive experiences and that they are increasingly engaging with our brands digitally as well as in person. We’re delighted to welcome Vivanda to Diageo and we are looking forward to working together to connect with consumers in more innovative ways that help shape the future of how we socialise in person and virtually.”

Vivanda’s team will join Diageo and its founders, CEO Oli Fuchs and CTO Matt Corish, will provide ongoing consultancy services.

Financial details behind the acquisition were not disclosed.

