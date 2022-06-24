Spar partners with Deliveroo

Spar has become the latest retailer to sign a partnership with Deliveroo, as it looks to meet consumer calls for on-demand delivery.

The deal covers all 2,160 Spar stores in England, Scotland and Wales and shoppers can expect deliveries in as little as 20 minutes. The partnership covers around 2000 food and drink products from participating stores.

The Deliveroo partnership kicks off with 66 stores, “with the ambition to onboard as many independent and company owned stores as possible”.

Spar UK strategy and operations director, Lee Johnson said: “This deal will enable Spar stores to continue their rapid expansion into on-demand delivery. Local communities are at the heart of Spar and our mission is to provide shoppers with choice and access to essential items.

“During the years of the pandemic, Spar stores around the UK extended their service to communities by providing a variety of e-commerce delivery and call & collect solutions to local consumers. We are looking to accelerate this trend and cater to even more customers in the vicinity of Spar stores by partnering with Deliveroo.

“Our partnership with Deliveroo will enable us to reach more customers, meet their ever-changing shopping habits and drive significant revenue uplift for stores. As our visibility on the Deliveroo platform grows, so will the opportunity for us to differentiate from our competitors,” he added.



Other retailers, including Waitrose, have strengthened their relationship with Deliveroo in recent months.

Related articles: