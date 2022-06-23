Pernod Ricard sells Tormore Scotch whisky to Elixir

Pernod Ricard has agreed to sell the Tormore brand and distillery to Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh’s Elixir Distillers.

Tormore, which is in Speyside, has the capacity to produce around five million litres of alcohol a year. The brand is known for single malts, including its 14- and 16-year-old editions.

The agreement marks a new milestone in the relationship between Pernod Ricard and the Singh brothers, after Pernod Ricard acquired The Whisky Exchange in 2021.

Alexandre Ricard, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, said: “We are delighted to be handing Tormore over to Sukhinder and Rajbir, two friends and truly creative entrepreneurs and look forward to finding new ways to collaborate in the future.”

Sukhinder Singh (pictured) added: “Tormore is one of the most visually stunning distilleries in Speyside. It produces a beautiful spirit and fits in perfectly with the Elixir Distillers flavour-first philosophy to bottle only the very highest quality whiskies. We are hoping to build on the work that’s been done by Pernod Ricard to bring to life the magic of Tormore and show consumers around the world just what a hidden gem it is. We are humbled to be the new custodians of Tormore; we couldn’t have asked for a better distillery to welcome to the Elixir family alongside our new Islay distillery, Portintruan."

