Bestway expands Bargain Booze age estimation tech

Bestway Retail is to roll out age estimation technology to more Bargain Booze stores, following a successful trial.

The trial, in partnership with Innovative Technology, launched earlier this year at three Bestway Retail stores - Bargain Booze in Otley, Wine Rack in Roundhay and Tippl in Garforth. It is part of the government’s regulatory 'sandbox' scheme to test technologies that can fulfil the requirement for age verification for off-trade sales.

Andrew O’Brien, product manager from Innovative Technology, said the company’s MyCheckr age estimation tool is a “standalone device that retailers can simply plug in to help cashiers with age check decisions”. MyCheckr features a green LED above a screen indicating that no age check is required, or a red light showing when an age check is recommended.

Clive Binks, head of corporate stores at Bestway Retail added: “As a direct result of the successful trial we will now be installing Innovative’s MyCheckr device at more of our Bargain Booze stores. The technology is helping to boost staff's confidence when asking customers for ID and of course anything that ensures we protect children is paramount to us as a responsible business.”

