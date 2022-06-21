HonestBrew falls into administration

By Lucy Britner
 | 21 June, 2022

Online beer retailer HonestBrew has ceased operations.  

The company said in a statement on its website that "the current trading environment has proved to be one challenge too far, and on the 14th of June, we made the difficult decision to stop taking new orders".

The retailer had also offered a membership service which included a deposit.

The statement continued: "We are very keen to ensure that all of our customers are looked after, particularly those of you with unused cash deposits. We have been working closely with a fellow craft beer pioneer to work out how best to do this, and you will be contacted in the coming days with more details.

"It just remains for us to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported us over the last nine years."

The administrators are listed as Allister Manson and Steven Parker of Opus Restructuring. 

