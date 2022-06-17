Octavian wine storage launches digital customer platform

Octavian has launched a new customer portal which will be rolled out to private clients and a handful of merchants.

Following a testing phase and soft launch, the Wiltshire-based wine storage facility has launched its MyCellar platform. It will allow users to track the value of their portfolios in line with market data.

In addition, the portal will provide information on the date in which a wine entered Octavian’s storage facilities, as well as the provenance and drinking windows. For private clients, MyCellar features an exchange facility where Octavian customers can buy and sell wines with other private clients.

Managing director Vincent O’Brien said the portal was designed to give “peace of mind” to customers.

He added: “As the secondary market is continuing to grow, we believe sharing such history [of the wines] will give reassurance to buyers in a market where often the history is unknown – why not remove the element of risk.”

