Alliance de Crus Bourgeois du Médoc outlines plans for sustainable development

The Alliance des Crus Bourgeois du Médoc has shared its road map to sustainable development as it looks to its next classification in 2025.

Comprising a collection of 250 winegrowers in the Médoc, the Alliance trade body has announced several commitments ahead of 2025.

As part of its sustainability plans, the Alliance intends to create an environmental criteria for its members, while encouraging them to adopt sustainable practices such as those already established by the Bordeaux Wine Council.

Franck Bijon, president of the Alliance, said: “It is essential for our family to include the environmental dimension in our classification. We are aware of consumer demand and also the desire of our members for more sustainable winegrowing.”

Other commitments include providing members with regular training sessions to “improve their technical, technological and marketing skills”.

While new packaging is being considered for the 2030 classification, the Alliance has already introduced an authentication sticker for its bottles with a QR code to provide more information about the Médoc region.

“Our goal is to offer our consumers a new experience, we make wine, but it is the history of our classification, the characteristics of our terroir, and the passion of our members that we want to communicate to consumers,” said Bijon.

