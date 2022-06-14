The London Essence Co launches summer campaign

Britvic’s mixer brand, The London Essence Co, has rolled out a new marketing campaign as it looks to capitalise on summer drinking trends.

The ad, which features the tagline ‘Exquisite mixers blended with distilled botanicals’, will run across TV on Demand and social media platforms throughout June and July.

As part of the campaign, the brand has highlighted a number of simple cocktail recipes that can be created at home and are designed to be lighter in calories. The recipes, such as the White Peach & Jasmine Mojito and Spiced Ginger Beer Mexican Mule, are available via the brand’s website and social channels.

Ounal Bailey, co-founder of The London Essence Co said: “Our new campaign will be live over the summer months to remind consumers about our range of exquisite mixers blended with distilled botanicals to deliver the purest flavour. We want to remind drinkers to seek out high quality mixers and utilise our cocktail recipes to elevate their drinking experiences throughout the year.”

Britvic also said the full London Essence range is HFSS compliant.

Related articles: