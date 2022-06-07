GCF acquires Chile’s Viña Las Niñas

French wine group Les Grands Chais de France (GCF) has made its first acquisition outside of Europe as it continues its international expansion.

GCF said this week that it has acquired Viña Las Niñas in the Apalta region of Chile, though the deal took place in 2021. In addition to GCF’s 68 properties in France, the business has already extended its footprint in Europe with the purchase of Castillo de Aresan in Spain and Danubiana in Hungary.

The move into Chile is part of GCF’s new strategic direction to expand its focus to that of a global wine producer with estates in "premium wine regions around the world".

GCF also flagged an IWC 2022 win - the Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon trophy for Las Niñas Ella Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, DO Valle de Colchagua 2021.

“As with our properties in France, we view this next stage in Chile as a collaboration supported by the considerable wine making resources that GCF has to offer,” said Mark Kears, GCF MD UK and Ireland. “For example, the recent harvest was a very successful collaboration between French and Chilean wine makers which delivered the recent results and recognition in this year’s IWC.

“This is a very exciting time in GCF’s international development, with Chile now becoming a significant focus within our portfolio and development.”

Financial details behind the acquisition were not disclosed.

