Naked Wines airs debut TV ad

Online wine retailer Naked Wines has announced the release of its first ever TV advert.

The campaign, called ‘It’s time for better wine’, focuses on Adrian and Rebecca Santolin (pictured), two of the company’s long-standing Australian winemakers.

“It’s a big moment for the whole team and we’re all immensely proud to be in a position to make this investment in our brand,” said Naked Wines managing director James Crawford. “The biggest challenges independent winemakers face is access to capital, distribution and consumers - we handle all of this. The Santolins made their home in the Yarra Valley, but it’s tough there for small, independent winemakers as big corporations buy up the area’s quality grapes. Crowdfunding by Naked’s Angel members in 2012 meant Adrian and Rebecca could pay growers upfront and get their hands on the best fruit possible to make their wines, which are sold exclusively by us. It’s great they’re at the heart of this new campaign because their story is an excellent case study for the model’s success.”

The Santolins, who are celebrating 10 years with the retailer, play music to their wines.

"Music is played almost daily in the winery…once the wine is safely in barrels, we select music that has a good bass line," said winemaker Rebecca Santolin. "A while ago we read that these base vibrations very subtly ripple through the wine in barrel, slowly helping to improve the maturation process by the gentle movement of the wine’s interaction with oxygen – something we think might work particularly well with delicate, cool climate varieties such as our Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.”

Naked Wines’ UK customer base is around 350,000 people. The ‘It’s time for better wine’ campaign will run until December 2022. In addition to the TV ad, it also includes out of home advertising as well as social media.

