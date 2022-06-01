New drinks launches - June 2022

The monthly round-up of what's new in low/no, beer, cider, wine, spirits, RTDs and mixers.

SPIRITS & LIQUEURS

Heart of Suffolk’s Betty’s Oak-Aged Gin

42% abv

£16 (20cl)

USP: The gin is created by barrel-resting the distiller’s flagship Betty’s Gin for six months, resulting in notes of oak that are “reminiscent of whisky”.

GlenAllachie 30-year-old Batch 2 whisky

50.8% abv

£600

USP: 2000 bottles of the single malt, which was created by spirits industry veteran Billy Walker, have been released as part of GlenAllachie’s second annual batch-release. The flavour profile includes “layers of Seville orange, coffee beans, desiccated coconut and Medjool dates”.

Urchin Spirits Lucky Sod Irish whiskey liqueur and Scorch Scotch whisky liqueur

29% abv

Lucky Sod £24.99

Scorch £24.03

USP: Inspired by “on-trend flavours”, Lucky Sod is a toffee, caramel and vanilla liqueur, while Scorch is infused with blood orange and chilli. The liqueurs offer “a smoother taste and lower percentage ABV” designed to appeal to younger whisky drinkers.

Manatii Hope Town dark rum

40% abv

£40

USP: The rum is from the new distiller’s first batch. Manatii was established to help Hurricane Dorian relief efforts, and 5% of each sale will be donated to the charity IDEA Relief - a Bahamian-based marine disaster response and preparation organisation.

BEER

Beavertown Brewery Sunlight lager

3.8% abv

£2.10 (330ml)

USP: Sunlight is the brewery’s “first-ever lite lager” with a lower abv than regular lager. Brewed with summer in mind, the lager is said to be “light, mega sessionable, and easy-drinking” with a blend of wheat, flaked torrefied maize and lager malt.

WINE

The Uncommon Alfie English White Wine Spritzer and Peggy English Rosé Wine Spritzer

5.5% abv

£4 (250ml)

USP: Tapping into the demand for RTDs, the canned spritzers are made by blending The Uncommon’s white and rosé wines with sparkling water and botanical extracts, resulting in a lower-abv and lower-calorie alternative to wine.

