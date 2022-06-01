London Wine Fair announces 2022 Wine Writers Edit

London Wine Fair has shared its Wine Writers Edit ahead of its 40th live show on June 7 - 9.

The Wine Writers Edit took place for the first time last year, when the London Wine Fair was 100% digital. As the fair returns to London Olympia in 2022, this is the first year where visitors will be able to taste the full line up.

This year’s Edit includes a list of 30 wines that have been selected by 10 wine writers: Tim Atkin MW, Oz Clarke, Jane Parkinson, Brad Horne, Aleesha Hansel, Hannah Milnes, Jamie Goode, Joe Wadsack, Sophia Longhi and Victoria Moore. All of the wines on the list will be exhibited at the show as the writers’ “must discover” drinks.

13 different countries are represented in the Wine Writers Edit, while around 2,800 wines are currently listed at the fair, spanning 100 regions and 300 grape varieties.

Drinks Retailing will be hosting three sessions at London Wine Fair:

TUESDAY 7 JUNE, 1.30pm - The future of drinks retailing: How much of a role will technology play in the shops of the future?

THURSDAY 9 JUNE, 11.30am - The power of social media for drinks brands and retailers: A conversation with YesMore drinks marketing agency co-founder Tom Harvey.

THURSDAY 9 JUNE, 3pm - Drinks Retailing: A Guide to English whisky – with tasting: Cotswolds Distillery, East London Liquor Co and The Oxford Artisan Distillery

For more details, read THE LATEST ON LONDON WINE FAIR

