Hennessy Cognac lines up Harrods boutique

Moet Hennessy’s namesake Cognac brand is to open a luxury store inside Harrods.

The Hennessy Boutique, which will open in early June, will be a standalone space on the lower ground floor.

“The entire rare Hennessy collection will be displayed, highlighting Hennessy Paradis, a cognac blended from eaux-de-vie carefully selected for its character and immense potential,” the company said.

Hennessy will also release an expression made exclusively for Harrods, which features “some of its rarest eaux-de-vie” presented in a limited-edition Dame Jeanne created in collaboration with artist Nelly Saunier.

Another exclusive to the Harrods offering will be Hennessy Hands, a personalisation service for coloured leather tags that can be added to bottle necks.

Laurent Boillot, CEO, Hennessy, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of a permanent Hennessy Boutique in Harrods, London. We look forward to delivering extraordinary experiences and creating 'Paradis in London' within the world’s most iconic department store, in opening this special destination for Hennessy.”

