Hennessy Cognac lines up Harrods boutique

By Lucy Britner
 | 31 May, 2022

Moet Hennessy’s namesake Cognac brand is to open a luxury store inside Harrods.

The Hennessy Boutique, which will open in early June, will be a standalone space on the lower ground floor.  

“The entire rare Hennessy collection will be displayed, highlighting Hennessy Paradis, a cognac blended from eaux-de-vie carefully selected for its character and immense potential,” the company said.

Hennessy will also release an expression made exclusively for Harrods, which features “some of its rarest eaux-de-vie” presented in a limited-edition Dame Jeanne created in collaboration with artist Nelly Saunier.

Another exclusive to the Harrods offering will be Hennessy Hands, a personalisation service for coloured leather tags that can be added to bottle necks.

Laurent Boillot, CEO, Hennessy, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of a permanent Hennessy Boutique in Harrods, London. We look forward to delivering extraordinary experiences and creating 'Paradis in London' within the world’s most iconic department store, in opening this special destination for Hennessy.”

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Interview - Andrew Shaw, head of trading for…
  2. Low and no alcohol leaves its niche - analysis…
  3. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  4. Chernigivske Ukrainian beer grows UK presence…
  5. How will inflation affect alcohol sales?
  6. The latest on London Wine Fair 2022
  7. Drinks Retailing - Top 100
  8. Adult Non-Alcoholic Beverage Association launches…
  9. New drinks launches - May 2022
  10. The potential for English wine - opinion

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95