Asahi Super Dry eyes brand growth with largest advertising campaign to date

Asahi Super Dry beer is set to launch its largest multi-channel advertising campaign in the brand’s history.

The Japanese beer brand will run its ‘Beyond Expected’ campaign across TV, VOD, audio, digital and OOH channels from May as the brand hopes to “build on the success of recent years”.

It will focus on the beer’s “unique super dry taste” which is inspired by dry sake - a Japanese alcoholic beverage made with rice - as well as its Japanese origins.

Richard Ingram, global brands director for Asahi Europe & International, noted the growth Asahi has seen across the on- and off-trade, suggesting that its “strong provenance” attributes to its “popularity”.

He added: “As a brand, our philosophy is you get the most out of life, not by following the path, but by exploring and re-inventing the future and there’s no country in the world that does this better than modern Japan.”

Asahi Europe & International runs 19 production facilities in eight countries across Europe.

