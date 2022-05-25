Adult Non-Alcoholic Beverage Association launches in the UK and Europe

The Adult Non-Alcoholic Beverage Association (ANBA) has launched its UK and European wing to help unify the low/no alcohol sector.

After its establishment in 2021, the US-based trade body has expanded to the UK and Europe as part of its efforts to support the low/no category, with memberships now available for producers and retailers. It will work to address the absence of universal regulations regarding low/no drinks, while also improving guidelines for international trade and market expansion.

Founding board members of ANBA UK/EU include a host of established low/no producers such as Lyre’s Spirits Co, Thomson & Scott Noughty, Savyll, lsh Spirits, Drop Bear Beers, Mocktails, Lucky Saint, Big Drop Brewing, and Mindful Brands.

Mark Livings, ANBA board chair and Lyre’s Sprits co-founder, said the organisation will help to ensure regulatory landscapes remain fair for low/no producers: “With a united voice through ANBA, we will bring stronger relevance, acceptance and sustainable growth to our rapidly developing share of the global drinks industry.”

The UK/EU arm of ANBA will work in alignment with its North American wing. To read more about the management of the low/no category, visit low and no alcohol leaves its niche.

