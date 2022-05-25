Wine Australia set for big presence at London Wine Fair

The trade organisation for Australian wine has said 29 wineries will be present in the UK for London Wine Fair (LWF) next month.

Wine Australia said the wineries from Victoria, South Australia and New South Wales are expanding into the UK and are seeking importers. The producers will be part of LWF’s Wine Unearthed new-to-market area.

Highlights include sparkling wines, cool climate wines, and low and no alcohol wines.

Laura Jewell MW, Wine Australia’s regional general manager UK EMEA, said the Wines Unearthed area is a “fantastic opportunity” for buyers to discover new Australian wine brands.

“Our producers are excited to be personally introducing their wines to trade in the UK,” she said. “These new-to-market wines give an excellent snapshot of the current, vibrant wine scene in Australia.”

LWF takes place from 7-9 June at London's Olympia.

Related articles: